While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 19 edition

'Facebook killer' kills himself after car chase

A murder suspect who police said posted a video on Facebook of the killing of a Cleveland man fatally shot himself after a “brief pursuit” by Pennsylvania State Police officers.

Steve Stephens was accused of shooting Robert Godwin Sr, 74, on a sidewalk on Sunday before fleeing in a car and uploading a video of the murder to Facebook, becoming the focus of a nationwide manhunt.

Pennsylvania State Police officers found Stephens after getting a tip from the public that his white Ford Fusion was parked outside a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant

Seperately, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told the company's annual conference for software developers that it would do all it could to prevent content like Stephens’ post.

Aircraft carrier wasn't sailing to deter North Korea, as US suggested

As worries deepened last week about whether North Korea would conduct a missile test, the White House declared that ordering a US aircraft carrier into the Sea of Japan would send a powerful deterrent signal and give President Donald Trump more options in responding to the North's provocative behaviour.

The problem was, the carrier, the Carl Vinson, and the four other warships in its strike force were at that very moment sailing in the opposite direction, to take part in joint exercises with the Australian navy in the Indian Ocean, 5,600km south-west of the Korean Peninsula.

White House officials said on Tuesday they were relying on guidance from the Defence Department. Officials there described a glitch-ridden sequence of events.

United Airlines won't fire anyone over manhandled passenger

United Airlines' widely-condemned violent removal of a passenger from a flight was a "system failure" and no employees will lose their jobs as a result, United Continental chief Oscar Munoz said.

"It was a system failure across various areas, so there was never a consideration for firing an employee or anyone around it," Munoz said on a conference call.

United has been under fire since video went viral showing security personnel dragging battered and bloodied passenger David Dao off an overbooked Chicago flight to make room for an airline employee.

Football: Real see off Bayern in controversial thriller to reach semis

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to send Real Madrid through to the Champions League semi-finals with a 4-2 extra-time win against 10-man Bayern Munich to seal a 6-3 aggregate victory in controversial circumstances.

A bizarre Sergio Ramos own goal forced the extra period after Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern from the penalty spot and Ronaldo equalised.

Marcelo twice cleared off the line for Madrid and Jerome Boateng did the same for Bayern in a thrilling game, which was tilted in Madrid’s favour by Arturo Vidal’s dismissal for two yellow cards, the second of which was harsh.

Kevin Spacey to host Broadway's Tony awards

Stage and screen actor Kevin Spacey will step up to host Broadway’s Tony Awards, organisers said, less than two months before the national broadcast of the annual theatre honours.

It will mark Spacey’s first time hosting the Tonys, which will take place in New York on June 11, broadcaster CBS said.

Recent hosts Neil Patrick Harris, Hugh Jackman and James Corden all won raves from critics but apparently were unavailable to do the honors again this year, prompting a wry bit of self-depreciating humour from Spacey.

