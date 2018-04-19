While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 19

Trump hails 'great' CIA chief talks with Kim, boosting summit odds

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed a "great" clandestine meeting between his CIA chief and North Korea's leader, as he signalled that his improbable summit with Kim Jong Un will go ahead.

News of the Easter weekend talks between Mike Pompeo and the reclusive Kim was the latest in a series of revelations from the US leader that have fuelled hopes of a major diplomatic breakthrough with Pyongyang.

Heaping praise on Pompeo - the man he has already tapped to be the next secretary of state - Trump said the 54-year-old's covert mission to the North Korean capital had gone well.

"He just left North Korea. Had a great meeting with Kim Jong Un, and got along with him really well, really great," Trump said. "He's very smart but he gets along with people."

New York nanny convicted in stabbing deaths of two young children

A New York nanny was found guilty on Wednesday of stabbing to death two children in her care at their luxury Manhattan apartment, in a case that drew national headlines.

A jury unanimously rejected the insanity defence of Yoselyn Ortega, 55, whose lawyer said she hallucinated a devil’s order“ to kill the children and herself” when she plunged a kitchen knife into Lucia Krim, six, nicknamed Lulu, and her brother Leo, two, and left their bloody bodies in a bathtub.

The Oct 25, 2012 killings were discovered when Marina Krim returned to the family’s Upper West Side apartment to find her children dead and their nanny standing over them stabbing her own neck with a knife.

Luxury liner QE2 reopens as floating hotel in Dubai

The Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) ocean liner has been given a new lease of life as a floating hotel in Dubai, 10 years after the Gulf Arab emirate bought it for US$100 million (S$130 million).

State-owned Dubai World bought the QE2 from Cunard Line in 2007, but the 2008 financial crisis delayed any plans for the 40-year-old vessel, one of the world's most famous ships.

Now the QE2, permanently moored at Mina Rashid port, has been refurbished based on the original design, from its carpets to the theatre and even restaurant menus featuring dishes served in the liner's heyday. A reception housed in a boat-shaped structure at the quay welcomed guests to Wednesday's official opening.

Football: VAR incidents to be shown on stadium screens at World Cup

Spectators at World Cup matches will be able to see replays of incidents which are reviewed by the video assistant referee (VAR) on the stadium screen once a decision has been made, Fifa said on Wednesday.

Fifa, responding to criticism that fans are often in the dark over the use of the VAR system, said the crowd would also be informed when a decision was being reviewed and why a given decision had been reached, such as a disallowed goal or revoked penalty.

Soccer's rule-making body IFAB approved the use of the VAR system in March and Fifa subsequently confirmed that it would be used at the World Cup in Russia.

Football: Man United bounce back with 2-0 win at Bournemouth

Manchester United gave the perfect response to Jose Mourinho's withering criticism as they got back on track with a 2-0 win against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Goals from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku sealed the points at Dean Court after Mourinho made seven changes in the aftermath of United's shock defeat to struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

That limp surrender had gifted the Premier League title to Manchester City, prompting Mourinho to accuse his players of complacency.

