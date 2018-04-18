While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 18

Donald Trump says US and North Korea had direct 'high level' talks

President Donald Trump said the US and North Korea have already started direct talks at “extremely high levels” in advance of a planned meeting between the two nations’ leaders this summer.

The US has “started talking to North Korea directly,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels with North Korea.”

He didn’t identify which US officials have been involved.

Southwest Airlines jet engine blows out in flight, killing woman passenger

One passenger was killed when an engine blew out on a Southwest Airlines jetliner carrying 149 people, marking the first fatality on a US-registered airline in more than nine years.

The plane, bound for Dallas from New York’s LaGuardia airport, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

Seven people suffered minor injuries.

Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man she says threatened her over Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch of the man she says threatened to harm her if she discussed her alleged tryst with Donald Trump.

Daniels is the adult-film star who claims she had sex with Trump in 2006 and took a US$130,000 (S$170,000) hush payment from Trump lawyer Michael Cohen shortly before the 2016 election.

She has recounted a 2011 episode in Las Vegas in which an unidentified man threatened her while she was with her young daughter if she revealed the affair.

Starbucks to close 8,000 US stores for racial tolerance training

Starbucks will close 8,000 company-owned US cafes for the afternoon on May 29 to train nearly 175,000 on how to prevent racial discrimination in its stores.

Starbucks’ roughly 6,000 licensed cafes will remain open. Starbucks said it would make training materials available to the employees of those stores, who are employed by the grocery stores or airports where they are located.

The announcement from world’s biggest coffee company comes as it tries to cool tensions after the arrest of two black men at one of its Philadelphia cafes last week sparked accusations of racial profiling at the chain.

Football: Neymar says out of action until at least May 17

Brazilian superstar Neymar said on Tuesday (April 17) that he won’t be back playing at least until the second half of May, when he is scheduled to have his final medical exam following foot surgery.

“There isn’t an exact date yet. I have the last exam, if I’m not mistaken, I’m not sure, on May 17,” the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward told a press conference in Sao Paulo.

The timing leaves the world’s most expensive footballer in a tight race to feature again for PSG with the freshly crowned French champion’s season ending on May 19 with a game against Caen.

