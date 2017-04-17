While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 17 edition

Turkish President Erdogan declares victory in referendum to increase his powers; opposition contests result

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in a referendum to increase his powers as opposition parties contested the result.

With 98 percent of ballots counted, Turks approved the most radical constitutional overhaul since the republic was founded 93 years ago by 51.3 per cent to 48.7 per cent, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency. Erdogan will have authority to appoint ministers and top judges at his discretion and call elections at any time.

As Erdogan was declaring victory for the "Yes" camp, broad swathes of the opposition were alleging foul play.

US Vice President Mike Pence calls North Korea missile launch 'a provocation'

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday (April 16) described North Korea's failed missile test as "a provocation" that highlighted the risks plaguing both the region and the United States, as the White House said President Donald Trump had an array of military, diplomatic and other options to respond.

"This morning's provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face each and every day in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defence of America in this part of the world," Pence said at an Easter dinner at Yongsan military base in Seoul, South Korea, where he was beginning a 10-day tour of Asia.

The US vice president also said that his country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.

Witnesses describe horror of Syria bus bombing that killed nearly 70 children

Nearly 70 children were among those killed when a suicide car bombing tore through buses carrying evacuees from besieged government-held towns in Syria, a monitor said on Sunday (April 16).

Saturday's blast hit a convoy carrying residents from the northern towns of Fuaa and Kafraya as they waited at a transit point in rebel-held Rashidin, west of Aleppo.

At least 68 children were among the 126 people killed in the attack, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, updating a previous toll of 112 dead.

Football: Manchester United offer hope to Spurs with 2-0 win over Chelsea

Manchester United reopened the Premier League title race on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over leaders Chelsea that leaves second-placed Tottenham Hotspur just four points behind.

United manager Jose Mourinho started with top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench but delivered a tactical masterclass against his former club, largely nullifying the threat from Eden Hazard.

Old Trafford erupted in the seventh minute when Ander Herrera won the ball in midfield, possibly by using his hand, and delivered an inch-perfect pass into the path of Marcus Rashford, who outpaced Luiz and fired low into the far corner of the net.

Formula One: Sebastian Vettel triumphs in Bahrain as Lewis Hamilton pays penalty

A delighted Sebastian Vettel moved clear at the top of the world championship on Sunday (April 16) when he claimed a well-judged victory for Ferrari in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old four-time champion came home seven seconds ahead of three-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who made a late charge for victory after collecting a five-seconds penalty for a pit-lane misdemeanour.

Hamilton's new Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished third, after starting from his maiden pole position, ahead of compatriot Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari and fifth-placed Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

