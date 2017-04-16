While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 16 edition

Protesters across US press Donald Trump to release tax returns

Thousands of protesters marched in cities across the United States to pressure President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has refused to make.

“Until he does, we’ll never know what he’s hiding or who his policies are designed to benefit. We need a president who works for all Americans – and a tax system that does, too,” said the organisers of the “Tax March” demonstrations on its website.

The protests were timed to coincide with the traditional April 15 deadline for US tax filings.

In Washington, several thousand protesters of all ages gathered in front of the Capitol building housing Congress, holding up signs such as “What is he hiding?” and “Real men pay their taxes.”

Italian Emma Morano, last known survivor of 19th century, dies at 117

Emma Morano, an Italian woman believed to have been the oldest person alive and the last survivor of the 19th century, died at the age of 117, Italian media reported.

Morano, born on Nov 29, 1899, died at her home in Verbania, in northern Italy, the reports said.

Her first love died in World War I, but she married later and left her violent husband just before World War II and shortly after the death in infancy of her only son.

Child crushed to death in accident at Atlanta revolving restaurant

A five-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries at a rotating restaurant atop a skyscraper in downtown Atlanta when his head became lodged between a stationary wall and a table affixed to the slow-moving floor.

The Sun Dial restaurant's automatic systems stopped the floor's rotating motion when the child became stuck on Friday and then employees dislodged him from the tight space.

But the child was critically injured and died later that day at a hospital.

Football: Spurs hot on Chelsea's heels, City up to third

Title-chasing Tottenham thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 to move within four points of Premier League leaders Chelsea, while Manchester City climbed to third place after a 3-0 win at Southampton

Mauricio Pochettino's side are hot on Chelsea's heels as the title race enters the final furlong and their dominant display at White Hart Lane keeps them in with a chance of being crowned champions for the first time since 1961.

Mousa Dembele opened the scoring with a close-range strike in the 16th minute and Son Heung-Min's cool finish doubled Tottenham's lead three minutes later. Harry Kane, making his first start since suffering an ankle injury five weeks ago, scored his 20th league goal this season with a predatory 48th minute effort.

Formula One: Bottas ends Hamilton's pole run in Bahrain

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas took his first Formula One pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix with a sizzling lap that ended Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton’s bid for a seventh in a row.

Triple world champion Hamilton qualified alongside, a mere 0.023 – or 17cm – slower than Bottas’ time of one minute 28.769 seconds but with everything still to play for on Sunday.

That clinched the first front row lockout of the season for the reigning champions after two races with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel splitting the Silver Arrows.

