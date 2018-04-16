While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 16

Trump defends 'Mission Accomplished' claim after US-led Syria strikes

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 15) defended his use of the historically charged phrase "Mission Accomplished" to describe the recent US-led strike in Syria.

The phrase immediately evoked former president George W. Bush's premature Iraq victory speech on board the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on May 1, 2003.

A banner proclaiming "Mission Accomplished" loomed in the background as Bush declared the end of major combat operations in Iraq, a claim belied by the years of hard fighting that followed.

READ MORE HERE

Barbara Bush, wife of ex-President George H.W. Bush, in 'failing health'

Barbara Bush, the wife of former US President George H.W. Bush, is in "failing health"and has decided to no longer seek medical treatment, the office of the ex-president said in a statement from Houston on Sunday (April 15).

The former first lady, the statement said, "will instead focus on comfort care."

She is 92 years old.

READ MORE HERE

Passenger gets unintended ride on Moscow baggage carousel

A passenger collecting luggage at a Moscow airport slipped as she reached for her dog carrier and was accidentally swept away on the baggage carousel, local media reported Sunday (April 15).

The passenger, a woman in her late 50s, flew into Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport from Belgrade on Saturday (April 14).

"She was waiting to collect her luggage by the baggage carousel when she saw a pet carrier with her dog and reached for it," a transport police spokesman told Moskva news agency.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Man City crowned league champions after United's shock loss to West Brom

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions on Sunday (April 15) as second-placed Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by bottom club West Bromwich Albion.

United had to at least draw to keep the title race mathematically alive but were stunned at Old Trafford when Jay Rodriguez headed home after the break.

City manager Pep Guardiola might have missed the moment that his first English title was sealed, however, after admitting on Saturday (April 14) he had a round of golf booked with his son.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ritchie stars as Newcastle hit back to down Arsenal

Arsenal crashed to a fifth consecutive away defeat in the Premier League as Matt Ritchie fired Newcastle to a 2-1 win at St James' Park on Sunday (April 15).

Arsene Wenger's side took an early lead through Alexandre Lacazette, but Ayoze Perez equalised before Ritchie bagged the second half winner.

Newcastle's fourth successive win ended Arsenal's unbeaten run of seven games in all competitions.

READ MORE HERE