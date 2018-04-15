While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 15

Donald Trump, allies praise Syria strikes as Moscow seethes

US President Donald Trump and his allies in Britain and France on Saturday hailed their joint surgical strikes in Syria over the regime's alleged use of chemical weapons, and warned Damascus that another such attack would be met with renewed firepower.

The narrowly targeted pre-dawn operation, which took aim at three chemical weapons facilities, earned quick scorn from Russia, but Moscow's push for condemnation of the strikes at the UN Security Council fell far short.

Trump and his allies ordered the rapid-fire overnight mission in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack a week ago on the rebel-held town of Douma that left more than 40 people dead.

Washington believes both sarin and chlorine were used in the April 7 attack, a senior US administration official told reporters on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Myanmar repatriates first Rohingya refugee family: Government

Myanmar on Saturday repatriated the first Rohingya family from nearly 700,000 refugees who have fled to Bangladesh, after months of fraught talks with Dhaka and amid the United Nations' warnings that the country is not ready for their return. Fleeing Rohingya refugees have reported killings, rape and arson on a large scale.

"Five members of a Muslim family... came to the Taungpyoletwea reception centre in Rakhine state this morning," the Myanmar government said in a statement late on Saturday.

The family members were scrutinised by immigration and health ministry officials and the social welfare, relief and resettlement ministry provided them with "materials such as rice, mosquito netting, blankets, T-shirt, longyis (Burmese sarong) and kitchen utensils," said the government in the statement.

READ MORE HERE

US V-P Mike Pence discusses Nafta trade pact with leaders of Mexico and Canada

US Vice-President Mike Pence held brief bilateral talks with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Saturday about the state of play in their Nafta renegotiations, saying he was "encouraged" by recent progress towards a deal.

The discussions on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas in Peru came as US officials said they believed they were narrowing differences over a revised North American Free Trade Agreement, 24 years after its inception.

But US relations with Mexico had soured in recent weeks as US President Donald Trump has sought to link the trade talks to Mexican efforts to stop migrants illegally crossing the border into the US, and ordered National Guard troops to the border.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Man City on brink of title after sinking Spurs

Manchester City are on the brink of winning the Premier League title after ending their troubled spell with a stylish 3-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side extended their lead over second placed Manchester United to 16 points thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling at Wembley.

Christian Eriksen had reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the first half, but City will be crowned champions if United lose to bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Salah hits 40 mark as Liverpool beat Bournemouth

Mohamed Salah joined two Liverpool greats as he scored his 40th goal of a superb season in his side’s 3-0 rout of Bournemouth to consolidate third spot in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Egyptian headed in his side’s second in the 69th minute to join Ian Rush and Roger Hunt – the only other Liverpool players to reach 40 goals in a single season.

Rush, who managed the feat twice, holds the record of 47 goals in the 1983-84 season but Salah, the first African player to hit 30 Premier League goals in a season, now has that mark firmly in his sights.

READ MORE HERE