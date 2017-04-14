While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 14 edition

Passenger dragged from United Airlines plane suffered concussion, broken nose: Lawyer

The United Airlines passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and will likely sue, his attorney said.

“For a long time airlines, United in particular, have bullied us,” Thomas Demetrio told a news conference in Chicago, outlining the potential causes of action they may pursue against United and the city of Chicago. “Will there be a lawsuit? Yeah, probably.”

David Dao, a 69-year-old Vietnamese-American doctor, was hospitalised after Chicago aviation police dragged him from the plane to make space for four crew members on the flight from the city’s O’Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky.

Demetrio said the law stated that passengers could not be ejected from planes with unreasonable force. Chicago runs the airport and the city’s department of aviation employs the three officers who dragged Dao off the plane.

US unleashes ‘mother of all bombs’ for first time against militants in Afghanistan

The United States dropped “the mother of all bombs,” the largest non-nuclear device it has ever unleashed in combat, on a network of caves and tunnels used by Islamic State militants in eastern Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump touted the bombing as evidence of a more muscular US foreign policy since he took office in January after eight years of President Barack Obama.

The GBU-43, also known as the “mother of all bombs,” is a GPS-guided munition and is regarded as particularly effective against clusters of targets on or just underneath the ground. It was the first time the United States has used this size of conventional bomb in a conflict.

Improperly stored raw meat among violations found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

Undercooled meat, potentially dangerous raw fish and broken coolers were among 13 violations found by restaurant inspectors at Mar-a-Lago, the exclusive Florida resort owned by US President Donald Trump, during visits in late January, state officials said.

The officials said the infractions were fixed the same day.

The routine inspections took place on Jan 26 and 27, just days before the state visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The worst violations included the failure to use proper parasite destruction on fish intended to be served raw or undercooked.

Toddlers playing with touchscreens sleep less: Study

The more toddlers play with touchscreen devices the less they sleep, according to a study released on Thursday that suggests the findings could be cause for concern.

For every additional hour using a touchscreen phone or tablet during the day, children aged six months to three years slept nearly 16 minutes less in each 24-hour period, researchers reported.

But the study could not determine if the extra screen time was responsible for tiny tots sleeping less, or if the loss of shuteye had any adverse health effects.

Sleep is critical for cognitive development, especially during the first few years of life, when the brain and sleep patterns evolve in tandem.

Formula One: Monaco comes first for Alonso's F1 rivals

Fernando Alonso's Formula One rivals have applauded the Spaniard's decision to race in this year's Indianapolis 500 instead of the Monaco Grand Prix, while ruling out doing anything similar.

Mercedes' triple world champion Lewis Hamilton told reporters at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Thursday that it was a "pretty cool" move.

"I wouldn't miss out any of the races in Formula One," he added, although the Briton did express a desire to ride a MotoGP bike and race in Nascar one day.

