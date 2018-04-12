While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 12

Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica

Mark Zuckerberg told lawmakers he was among the 87 million Facebook users whose data was improperly shared with a political consultancy, but rejected suggestions that users do not have enough control over their data on the world’s largest social media network.

His admission that his own data made its way into the hands of Cambridge Analytica laid bare that even the company’s technologically adept founder and chief executive was unable to protect his own information from parties seeking to exploit it.

That underscores the problem Facebook has in persuading lawmakers that users can safeguard their own information if they carefully manage their personal settings and that further legislation governing Facebook’s use of data is unnecessary.

“Every time that someone chooses to share something on Facebook... there is a control. Right there. Not buried in the settings somewhere but right there,” the 33-year-old internet billionaire told the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee. Yet, when asked if his data had been improperly used, he replied: “Yes.” He gave no further details.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Houthi missiles in Riyadh and southern cities

Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted three ballistic missiles fired at Riyadh and other cities by Yemen’s Houthis who have stepped up attacks recently, threatening to escalate a rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Three rockets were shot down above the capital and the southern cities of Jizan and Najran, according to state media and the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

The Houthis claimed to have targeted the defence ministry in Riyadh and a Saudi Aramco distribution facility in Najran.

US border agents try to dump injured man in Mexico: Video

Video footage aired by NBC on Wednesday shows US Border Patrol agents escorting an injured and mentally disturbed man back into Mexico in apparent violation of international agreements.

The event, which took place in late March 2017 in Calexico, California, surfaced as part of a lawsuit filed by Mexican authorities against the US Customs and Border Protection agency.

The footage shows two uniformed Border Patrol agents forcefully escorting a thin, bare-chested man with an injured knee towards a Mexican border crossing station.

Football: Last-gasp Ronaldo penalty takes Real into Champions League semis

Cristiano Ronaldo smashed home a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time to take Real Madrid through to the Champions League semi-finals, despite a 3-1 defeat on the night to Juventus after a remarkable comeback attempt by the Italians.

Juve had produced a stunning performance at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mario Mandzukic’s brace and a Blaise Matuidi goal putting them 3-0 up in little over an hour, levelling the tie on aggregate after Real’s 3-0 victory in Italy last week.

But as extra time loomed, English referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty for a clumsy challenge by Medhi Benatia on Lucas Vazquez in the area.

Singer Mariah Carey says she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001

Mariah Carey, the superstar singer who has lived in the public eye for three decades, has acknowledged that, in 2001, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Carey disclosed the diagnosis in an interview with People magazine's editor-in-chief, Jess Cagle. A preview of the magazine's cover story was published online on Wednesday.

The interview marks one of the first instances in which a celebrity of Carey's stature has acknowledged her struggles with mental illness. In the interview, she explained why she had not previously revealed the diagnosis.

