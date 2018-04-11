While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 11

US is in ‘arms race’ with Russia on data security, says Facebook's Zuckerberg

Facebook is fighting an “arms race” against Russia-sponsored groups trying to use the social network to manipulate elections and public opinion, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Zuckerberg told a Senate hearing on data abuses at the social media giant that Facebook had deployed artificial intelligence tools to weed out fake accounts seeking to interfere in elections or spread misinformation.

“There are people in Russia whose job it is to try to exploit our systems and other Internet systems and other systems as well,” he said.

“So this is an arms race. They’re going to keep getting better and we need to invest in getting better at this too.”

READ MORE HERE

Donald Trump cancels first Latin America trip as crises mount

President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled his first trip to Latin America on Tuesday, hunkering down in the White House as he faces momentous decisions about military strikes in Syria and an FBI investigation that is inching closer to the Oval Office.

In a statement that surprised even some White House staff, press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump's trip to Peru and Colombia - set to get under way on Friday - had been scrapped.

Trump had already cut the visit short twice - from five days, to three - and, finally, to none.

READ MORE HERE

Trumps, Obamas not invited to wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

US President Donald Trump, his predecessor Barack Obama and British Prime Minister Theresa May have not been invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, royal and British government sources said on Tuesday.

Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and younger brother of Prince William, will marry Markle, an American actress best known for her role in the TV series Suits, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

A Kensington Palace source confirmed the Obamas would not be attending and said the wedding guests would be people who have an existing direct relationship with the groom or the bride or with both. That excludes Trump.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Salah and Firmino send Liverpool into Champions League last four

Liverpool moved into the semi-finals of the Champions League as second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino gave them a 2-1 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, earning them a 5-1 aggregate win.

Trailing 3-0 from the first-leg City manager Pep Guardiola had said his team needed to produce a “perfect game” if they were to achieve a famous comeback and for 45 minutes they were not far off that level.

Gabriel Jesus scored after two minutes to fuel the home fans with hope and City then launched wave after wave of attacks to pin Liverpool back.

READ MORE HERE

Top music videos including Despacito defaced by hackers

Some of the most popular music videos on YouTube including mega-hit Despacito momentarily disappeared on Tuesday in an apparent hacking.

Fans looking for videos by top artists including Drake, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift found the footage removed and replaced by messages that included "Free Palestine."

Luis Fonsi's Despacito - the most-watched video of all time at five billion views - was briefly replaced by an image of a gun-toting gang in red hoods that appeared to come from the Spanish series Money Heist.

READ MORE HERE