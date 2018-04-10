While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 10

Trump plans major decisions on Syria in the next 24 to 48 hours

President Donald Trump said he plans to make major decisions on Syria over the next 24 to 48 hours, after a suspected chemical weapons attack by President Bashar al-Assad's regime over the weekend.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday (April 9) that the attack was "barbaric" and can't be allowed to happen again.

"If it's the Russians, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together, we'll figure it out," Trump said. No response is off the table, he said.

Mark Zuckerberg apologises, says Facebook did not do enough to prevent misuse

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg met US lawmakers individually on Monday (April 9) and told Congress in written testimony that the social media network should have done more to prevent itself and its members’ data being misused.

His conciliatory tone precedes two days of congressional hearings where Zuckerberg is set to answer questions about Facebook user data being improperly appropriated by a political consultancy and the role the network played in the US 2016 election.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake,” he said in remarks released by the US House Energy and Commerce Committee on Monday.

FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in Mueller probe

The FBI conducted a raid Monday (April 9) at the office of President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen, who has been a key figure in several legal issues including the investigations into Russian election meddling and a payment to an adult film actress.

Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan said agents on Monday seized documents using several search warrants after a referral to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York based in part on a referral by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The raid signals that the FBI and federal prosecutors in New York are conducting a criminal investigation involving Cohen, although it’s not immediately clear whether he is a focus of that probe.

30 dead, including 27 children, in India bus crash

At least 30 people, including 27 children, were killed on Monday (April 9) in northern India when a school bus plunged into a deep ravine in the Himalayan foothills, police said.

The bus carrying young students in Himachal Pradesh state flew off a cliff near Nurpur, about 325km from the state capital Shimla, and crashed into a valley.

“The bus rolled into a 200 feet-deep (60m) gorge, killing 27 schoolchildren, two teachers and the driver,” a senior local police official, Mr Santosh Patialma, told AFP from the scene.

Fencing: Singapore women's foil team win silver at World Junior and Cadet Championships

The Singapore women's foil team won an historic silver medal at the World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Verona, Italy, on Monday (April 10).

The 13th-seeded Singapore quartet had stunned higher-ranked opponents like Poland (fourth seed) France (fifth), Germany (eighth) to book their spot in the final, but were denied the gold medal by third seeds the United States in a 30-45 loss at Societa Cattolica.

The silver won by the quartet of Nicole Wong and Tatiana Wong, both 19, and Amita Berthier and Maxine Wong, both 17, is the Republic's first medal in the junior (Under-20) competition at the world meet. The cadet competition features U-17 fencers.

