While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 1

Russian diplomats, families, leave embassy in US

Russian diplomats expelled by the US after a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain began to leave their embassy in Washington on Saturday afternoon, waved off by well-wishers.

About 50 men, women and children left the hilltop embassy just after 1pm (1am on Sunday, Singapore time) in a blue bus believed to be headed towards Dulles International Airport.

Music played and a crowd waved the group goodbye.

A second bus was expected to leave later from the embassy site which has a view across to the White House, the Pentagon and other US government buildings.

Dalai Lama calls on Tibetans to remain united as India drifts towards China

The Dalai Lama called on his people to remain united as the Tibetan community gathered on Saturday in a small hill town to mark 60 years of political asylum in India - although just one federal minister appeared at the event.

The "Thank You India" event had been scheduled for India's capital, New Delhi, but was shifted to Dharamsala, a small town in the country's north where Tibetans run a government in exile, as India tries to avoid a confrontation with China, which views the Dalai Lama as a dangerous separatist.

Officially, New Delhi says its policy toward the Dalai Lama remains the same, and the Tibetan government in exile says it moved the event to Dharamsala out of respect for India's foreign policy needs. India's culture minister was the only minister present at the event.

Tennis: Stephens downs Ostapenko to win Miami Open

Sloane Stephens held her nerve in an error-strewn WTA Miami Open final to beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7/5) 6-1 and lift the prestigious title for the first time here on Saturday.

Florida native Stephens, who has now won all six finals she has competed in, had been determined to win the last tournament at Key Biscayne before it moves next year.

However, a nervy final was not easy on the eye, with both players appearing to be struggling to get to grips with the occasion.

Football: For Guardiola, Champions League, not Manchester derby, is priority

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the prospect of winning the Premier League title in next week's derby against Manchester United was secondary to the need to beat Liverpool in the Champions League last eight.

Saturday's 3-1 win over Everton means City will be crowned champions if they beat United at the Etihad on Saturday.

But for Guardiola, gloating over United is of much less importance than getting through the Champions League quarter-final against their other North West rivals.

Tennis: Struggling Djokovic splits with coach Agassi

Former world number one Novak Djokovic has parted company with head coach Andre Agassi after struggling to rediscover his form following a long elbow injury layoff.

"With only the best intentions I tried to help Novak. We far too often found ourselves agreeing to disagree," American Agassi said in a statement broadcast by ESPN. "I wish him only the best moving forward."

The split leaves Djokovic's coaching staff down to Czech Radek Stepanek, who joined on a part-time basis after eight times grand slam winner Agassi came on board ahead of last year's French Open.

