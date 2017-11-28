What's Next: November 28, 2017

OECD report on global outlook

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) publishes today its global economic outlook for the second half of this year, after a gloomy June forecast for Britain.

The OECD, an intergovernmental economic organisation with 35 member countries, said last month that its gloomy reports for the British economy could be reversed if Britain reversed Brexit.

Science Centre charity gala dinner

As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, the Science Centre Singapore is holding a charity gala dinner at the Suntec City Convention Centre tonight. The centre and its group of attractions help visitors experience the wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through exhibitions, educational programmes and events. It has close to one million visitors each year.

Eye on US consumer sentiment data

Monthly data on consumer confidence in the United States is due out today.

A healthy job market and unemployment hovering at a 16-year low have helped boost consumers' outlook in the US.