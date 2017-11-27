What's Next: November 27, 2017

Trump versus US consumer body

The White House is preparing for a showdown today over who will be the next leader of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), an independent watchdog agency that has been an obstacle to President Donald Trump's efforts to eliminate or loosen business regulations. Mr Trump named White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, while CFPB's outgoing head Richard Cordray has backed his aide, Ms Leandra English.

Top Viet official to meet President, PM

The President of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Mr Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, is on an official visit to Singapore and will call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana today.

Data on service sector performance

Data on service industry business receipts, out today from the Statistics Department, will paint a clearer picture of how the sector performed in the July to September period.

While the manufacturing sector has been the main driver of economic growth this year, economists have noticed signs of a pickup in the service sector, which comprises two-thirds of Singapore's economy.