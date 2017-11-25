What's Next: November 25, 2017

Pope to visit Myanmar, Bangladesh

Pope Francis kicks off his visit to Myanmar tomorrow, amid mounting outrage over the plight of persecuted Rohingya Muslims.

Some 620,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar's Rakhine state to Bangladesh since August as a result of violence that has been described as ethnic cleansing.

The Pope will next head to Bangladesh as part of this trip which ends next Saturday.

Decision time for German Green Party

Germany's Green Party is holding its annual conference today.

The Greens have been asked to join the coalition government by Chancellor Angela Merkel, but the leaders need a formal vote of approval at the weekend conference.

Grandparents' Day at the museum

More than 500 extended families will be spending this afternoon at the National Museum to enjoy myriad family-friendly activities in celebration of Grandparents' Day.

Organised by Families for Life and the National Museum of Singapore, the event includes the movie screening of a heart-warming story of a granddaughter and grandfather, as well as drawing contests for children and families.