What's Next: Nov 22, 2017

Genocide: Verdict on Mladic today

Judges at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia will today hand down a long-awaited verdict in the case of Ratko Mladic, 74, blamed for Europe's worst atrocities since World War II. Mladic has denied 11 counts, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during the country's brutal 1992-95 war, when 100,000 people died and some 2.2 million people were left homeless.

Centre for self-driving vehicles opens

The Land Transport Authority, JTC and Nanyang Technological University will open the Cetran Autonomous Vehicle Test Centre today. The centre will facilitate the testing of autonomous vehicles in a simulated real-world environment in preparation for their integration into public roads in the future.

Mr Khaw Boon Wan, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister of Transport, will give an opening speech.

Q3 report on Singapore economy

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will be releasing the third quarter Economic Survey of Singapore at 8am tomorrow. The survey will include information and data on the overall GDP performance of the economy as well as inflation, employment and productivity in the quarter. The numbers may present a pleasant surprise after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong flagged on Sunday that economic growth may exceed 3 per cent this year.