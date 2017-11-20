What's Next: November 20, 2017

Myanmar court to hear 2nd drone case

A court in Myanmar will reconvene today to consider a second case against four people who are accused of illegally importing a drone. A lawyer for three of the accused said the defendants, who include a Singaporean cameraman and a Malaysian producer, had already been convicted for the same offence under the Aircraft Act.

Global maths, science contest begins

Singapore will be hosting the 14th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad from today to Friday . More than 300 primary school pupils and officials will be participating. This is the first time that Singapore is hosting the competition since it started in 2003. Teams hail from all over the world, from China to Iran to South Africa. The competition aims to develop pupils' talents and interest in mathematics and science.

Data on challenges faced by SMEs

The 15th annual SME Development Survey will be launched today. It will shed light on what leaders of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) see as the challenges they are facing now. The survey has polled more than 2,500 SMEs on the issues that affect them and their plans for the future.