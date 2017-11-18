What's Next: November 18, 2017

Lebanese PM to meet Macron in Paris

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris today, a move aimed at defusing political turmoil sparked by his shock resignation in Riyadh. Paris hopes to ease a crisis that has driven up tensions between Iran, which backs Lebanon's Hizbollah movement, and Saudi Arabia. Lebanese President Michel Aoun welcomed Mr Hariri's trip to Paris, but insists the latter must still return to Lebanon.

Earn and learn event for poly, ITE grads

For the first time, Singapore's five local polytechnics, ITE and SkillsFuture Singapore will hold the inaugural SkillsFuture Earn and Learn Carnival today.

Held at the Ngee Ann Polytechnic Convention Centre, the one-day event will showcase current successes and future opportunities to help fresh polytechnic and ITE graduates make a smooth transition into the workforce.

Delhi race to go on despite warnings

Around 35,000 people are expected to take part in the Delhi half marathon tomorrow despite dire health warnings from doctors over more than a week of hazardous pollution that has been described as a public health emergency. The Indian Medical Association had asked the Delhi High Court to postpone the event, but the court said it was satisfied by the organisers' reassurances that they were doing everything they could to mitigate concerns.