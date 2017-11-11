What's Next: November 11, 2017

Trump to meet Vietnamese leaders

United States President Donald Trump will travel to Hanoi to meet Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and other senior leaders today, after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang, Vietnam. Trade is expected to be a major topic on the agenda for the meetings.

Gala for Asean's golden anniversary

To celebrate Asean's 50th anniversary, the Philippines will host a special gala celebration in Manila tomorrow. The festivities will take place a day ahead of the 31st Asean Summit next Monday and Tuesday, themed "Partnering for Change, Engaging the World".

Carnivals for cleaner, greener S'pore

The National Environment Agency and four community development councils will be launching Clean and Green Singapore carnivals at four districts across Singapore today and tomorrow. The carnivals will reinforce the message that every individual's actions will go towards forming Singapore's identity as an active and gracious community that is aware of environmental issues and takes steps to show care for the environment.