What's Next: November 08, 2017

Trump to speak on Pyongyang in Seoul

United States President Donald Trump, on the second stop of his lengthy Asian tour, will deliver a speech today to South Korea's National Assembly. It is expected to focus heavily on his North Korea policy, which has stressed sanctions and military pressure instead of diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang.

Facebook community leaders meet

Facebook is holding its first community event in Asia today, bringing together community leaders who have used Facebook groups to organise events. Eight such groups from around the region are in Singapore for a session with high-level Facebook executives.

China trade data out today

China is set to announce last month's trade data today. According to a Reuters poll, economists expect last month's exports to have risen 7.2 per cent, slower than the 8.1 per cent growth chalked up in the previous month.

Meanwhile, imports are forecast to have jumped 16 per cent.