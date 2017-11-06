What's Next: November 06, 2017

Talks start on climate deal rules

A total of 195 nations will start talks today in Germany to agree on rules to implement the Paris climate deal. The rules, including how to measure and report emissions, are due to be in place by the end of next year. But experts say more must be done as weather events get more destructive.

MPs to question MRT flooding

Parliament sits today for a two-day session that is likely to see spirited debate on issues such as Singapore's public transport system. About 10 MPs will ask the Government about the flooding of an MRT tunnel last month.

Q3 results of DBS out today

DBS Group will be releasing its third-quarter earnings today. Investors will likely look out for its non-performing loan rate, which rose to 1.5 per cent in the second quarter from 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, due to asset quality pressure in its oil and gas loan book.