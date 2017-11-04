What's Next: November 04, 2017

Typhoon set to hit Vietnam

Typhoon Damrey was expected to make landfall in Vietnam today, gathering strength during its approach from the East China Sea. Yesterday, the storm was already generating gusts of wind travelling at 167kmh to183kmh and causing heavy downpours from the Quang Tri to Binh Thuan provinces. The storm was pegged at a level 15 out of a maximum level of 18, with observatories in Japan and Hong Kong warning that it posed a severe threat.

New Zealand, Aussie PMs to meet

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who came to power just last month, meets Australia's conservative Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney tomorrow. Among other issues to be discussed by the two leaders is the plight of refugees barricaded inside a shuttered Australian detention camp in Papua New Guinea, with New Zealand renewing an offer to resettle some of them.

Be ready for cardiac emergencies

In Singapore, only 14 out of 100 people who suffer a cardiac arrest will survive.

To try to raise the survival rate, the Singapore Heart Foundation is holding its annual Project Heart today. The event aims to educate Singaporeans on the urgency of cardiac emergencies, raise awareness on the need to be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and encourage the use of the automated external defibrillator.