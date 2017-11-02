What's Next: November 02, 2017

Delayed release of US tax Bill

United States House Republicans have decided to delay the release of a long-awaited tax Bill, which would overhaul the tax code, until today.

The Bill, which was initially set to be unveiled yesterday, was widely seen as the last best chance for President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to advance a major policy achievement this year.

Award for health study researcher

Dr Mimi Yu, a founding researcher of the Singapore Chinese Health Study, will be honoured today for her contributions in establishing the Republic's first population health study.

She will be presented with the inaugural Distinguished Service Award by the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at an event.

October manufacturing data out

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management will release the purchasing managers' index (PMI) - an early indicator of manufacturing activity - for last month. Market expectations are up following a 0.2 point rise in the PMI reading to 52 in September.

A reading above 50 points indicates growth in the sector, while one below 50 indicates contraction.