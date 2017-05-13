What's Next: May 13, 2017

World leaders at Belt and Road forum

China will host some 28 world leaders in Beijing, beginning tomorrow, at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the centrepiece of a soft-power push backed by hundreds of billions of dollars for infrastructure projects. More than 100 countries on five continents have signed up.

Launch of guidebook on syariah law

A guidebook on how to navigate syariah law in Singapore will be launched today at a forum at the National University of Singapore.

It was compiled by NUS law students with support from the faculty and legal practitioners. Speaker Halimah Yaacob will launch it. She will also deliver the opening address at the event.

Celebrating Mother's Day

Tomorrow is Mother's Day, a day for celebrating mothers and motherhood. A slew of events is being held over the weekend to mark it. They include the launch of a children's book by the Singapore Association for the Deaf at its headquarters today to show appreciation for mothers who cannot hear. Titled Mommy, Can You Hear Me?, it pays tribute to author Grace Phua's parents, especially her deaf mother, who raised four hearing children.