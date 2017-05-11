What's Next: May 11, 2017

Macron naming candidates for polls

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron will today name candidates for next month's parliamentary elections.

Half of the candidates for the 577 seats up for grabs in the two-round June 11-18 election to the National Assembly will be new to politics, he has said.

Initiative to curb sexual assault

An initiative to bring business, government and civil society leaders together to discuss sexual assault and the trafficking of girls in Asia will be launched in Singapore today.

The Bridge Institute, Ashoka and the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences will be launching the Kalinga Fellowship Initiative. The aim is to create similar programmes to establish zero tolerance for sexual assault.

Big firms reporting financial results

Some of Singapore's largest listed companies are reporting their financial results today, including transport operator SBS Transit, agri-business giant Wilmar International, commodities trader Noble Group, property firms City Developments and Frasers Centrepoint, and Thai Beverage, one of South-east Asia's largest beverage companies.