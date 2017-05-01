What's Next: May 1, 2017

PM Lee to deliver May Day Rally speech

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his annual May Day Rally speech today, which is Labour Day.

In his May Day message yesterday, Mr Lee said that, while the economy is picking up and total employment is expanding, unemployment is creeping up. To overcome the challenges, the three-way partnership between unions, employers and the Government is key, he said.

May Day protests worldwide

Hundreds of thousands of protesters from groups advocating immigrant rights, racial justice and gender equality will join marches across the United States today for the annual May Day protest.

Marches are also set to kick off elsewhere, including Turkey and Indonesia, where 30,000 workers are expected to turn up for a May Day rally in Jakarta.

Corporate reporting season in full swing

The corporate reporting season will be in full swing despite a holiday-shortened week, as more companies rush to file their results ahead of the deadline. Investors are expected to keep a close tab on DBS Group Holdings, which will release its first-quarter results tomorrow.

United Overseas Bank, the first of the local banks to report its results, posted a 5.4 per cent increase in first-quarter earnings to $807 million last Friday.