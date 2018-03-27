What's Next: March 27, 2018

Saudi crown prince visits New York

Saudi Arabia's crown prince will rub shoulders in New York with top figures from Wall Street and Corporate America today, part of a whistle-stop first visit to the United States since becoming King Salman's heir apparent last year. Prince Mohammed bin Salman will take part in the 2018 Saudi US-CEO Forum and also host a gala dinner. The prince has also lined up stops in Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Conference on supercomputing and AI

A global technology conference called Supercomputing Asia 2018 is currently being held and will last until Thursday. Organised by the National Supercomputing Centre Singapore, the conference will have a special focus on the practical applications of combining high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Transforming A*Star

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean announced last year that A*Star is transforming itself to be more closely aligned to the framework of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2020 plan, as well as the goals of the Committee on the Future Economy.

The agency will be sharing details on its transformation at a press conference today.