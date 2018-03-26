What's Next: March 26, 2018

Egyptians to vote for next president

Egyptians will choose their next president in elections from today to Wednesday, with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expected to easily secure a second four-year term.

Voters will have the choice between the incumbent and one other candidate: Moussa Mostafa Moussa, a little-known politician who registered right before the closing date for applications, saving the election from being a one-horse race.

Water-rationing exercises in schools

Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School is one of several schools participating in water-rationing exercises today as part of Singapore World Water Day. Throughout the campaign, a total of 95 schools will take part in these exercises, which aim to help students better understand the value of water.

Factory output figures

Data on Singapore's factory output for last month will be released today.

The numbers are expected to be below par, owing to the Chinese New Year holidays falling in February this year, unlike last year when they took place in January.