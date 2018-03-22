What's Next: March 22, 2018

New method to detect quakes

The Japan Meteorological Agency will roll out a new method of predicting the seismic intensity of a large-scale earthquake to accurately issue earthquake early warnings, even to areas distant from the quake's epicentre. The new warning system will be based on real data of ground motion detected by equipment such as seismometers.

Trade event for cafe industry

Cafe Asia 2018 will be held from today to Saturday. Distributors, suppliers and key players in the coffee, tea and bakery industries attending the event will learn about new trends and developments, and have the opportunity to foster new collaborations.

Internet of Things conference

IoT Asia - a thought leadership platform focused on the development of the Internet of Things in Asia - returns for its fifth edition at the Singapore Expo this week. Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development, will be delivering the opening speech this morning.