What's Next: March 20, 2018

EU, US to discuss Trump's tariffs

European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom will hold talks in Washington today and tomorrow on a possible exemption on tariffs threatened by United States President Donald Trump, a source close to the European Commission said. Ms Malmstrom will meet US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and other officials on the visit, the source added.

Child protection centre opens

An "Unhappy Families" card game that highlights various forms of abuse that families can experience will be launched at the official opening of Safe Space today.

Safe Space, a child protection specialist centre, is for those aged 16 and below who experience child abuse or witness domestic violence in their homes.

Forum on energy, infrastructure

The fourth Annual Asia-Pacific Energy & Infrastructure Finance Forum will be held today at The Westin Singapore.

Key speakers at the forum include Minister forTrade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran.