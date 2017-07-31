What's Next: July 31, 2017

D-Day for former HK activist lawmaker

A Hong Kong court is due to hand down a verdict for former pro-democracy lawmaker "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung in a case related to HK$250,000 (S$43,600) that he took from a media tycoon and allegedly did not declare to the Legislative Council. He pleaded not guilty. At issue was whether the funds deposited into his personal bank account in 2012 were meant for him or his party, which is not obliged to declare donations.

Tan Cheng Bock's appeal to be heard

Dr Tan Cheng Bock's appeal on the upcoming presidential election will be heard by five judges today. Dr Tan, who contested the 2011 presidential election, took issue with when the Government started its count of the five terms before a presidential election would be reserved for a racial group - if it is not represented in that period. But Justice Quentin Loh later ruled that Parliament has the right to decide which presidential terms to take into account.

Business confidence poll results out

The results of a quarterly survey on business confidence in Singapore will be released today.

Last quarter, the Business Optimism Index rose, led by rising optimism in the service and wholesale trade sectors, after a gloomy outlook in the preceding quarter. The survey by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau gauges perception among businesses based on key parameters such as net profits, selling prices, new orders, inventory levels and staff counts.