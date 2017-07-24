What's Next: July 24, 2017

Senate probing Kushner on 'Russia ties'

United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House aide Jared Kushner is expected to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee today in connection with the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. The testimony will be held behind closed doors.

Leadership summit for students

More than 100 students and teachers from 29 schools worldwide are attending the 11th Hwa Chong Asia-Pacific Young Leaders Summit today. Participants will visit key installations, civic bodies and tertiary institutions during the eight-day programme.

Release of S'pore's June inflation data

Singapore's inflation data for last month will be released today. In May, the consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - rose 1.4 per cent from a year ago, the fastest rate of growth since July 2014. The sharp increase was attributed largely to base effects associated with the timing of rebates for service and conservancy charges disbursed to Housing Board residents.