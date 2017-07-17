What's Next: July 17, 2017

Presidential election in India

India will hold a presidential election today to choose a successor to Mr Pranab Mukherjee, the current head of state.

The president, whose role is largely ceremonial, is elected by the members of an electoral college which comprises national and state lawmakers. The results will be declared on Thursday, four days before the incumbent's term ends.

Forum on safety at construction sites

Safety at construction sites will be discussed at a forum today organised by the Workplace Safety and Health Council. Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan will highlight the importance of work-at-heights safety and how falls-related workplace accidents can be prevented. The event comes in the wake of the collapse of a 40m segment of a viaduct being constructed in Upper Changi Road East last Friday, killing one worker and injuring 10 others.

Export numbers for June out today

The Government will release Singapore's June non-oil domestic export (Nodx) figures today. Observers will be watching the data closely as it is a key indicator of economic health.

Moody's Analytics said in a report that it expects Nodx growth to have bounced back to 3 per cent year on year last month, after declining 1.2 per cent in May. It was the second straight month of contraction after five months of growth.