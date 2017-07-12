What's Next: July 12, 2017

Trump's pick for FBI head to face Senate

United States President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the FBI faces his Senate confirmation hearing today. If confirmed, Mr Christopher Wray will succeed Mr James Comey, who was fired by the President in May. Mr Wray, 50, is a former Justice Department official who helped the US respond to the Sept 11, 2001, attacks and is a partner in an international law firm, where he worked for clients such as Credit Suisse Group.

Symposium to discuss youth issues

Some 700 youth, social workers and law enforcement officers will gather today for a biennial symposium to discuss youth issues, such as drug use and cyber bullying.

The Conversations on Youth symposium will be attended by Second Minister for Home Affairs Desmond Lee.

Yellen to brief Congress on rate policy

Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen will testify before the United States Congress tonight as investors look for guidance on when the US central bank could start reducing its balance sheet.

Should Dr Yellen provide clarity on the central bank's schedule for tightening its monetary policy, market sentiment may shift in favour of the greenback, analysts say.