What's Next: July 12, 2017

Nominee for FBI Director Christopher Wray meets with US Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 29, 2017.
Nominee for FBI Director Christopher Wray meets with US Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 29, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Published
Jul 12, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

Trump's pick for FBI head to face Senate

United States President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the FBI faces his Senate confirmation hearing today. If confirmed, Mr Christopher Wray will succeed Mr James Comey, who was fired by the President in May. Mr Wray, 50, is a former Justice Department official who helped the US respond to the Sept 11, 2001, attacks and is a partner in an international law firm, where he worked for clients such as Credit Suisse Group.

Symposium to discuss youth issues

Some 700 youth, social workers and law enforcement officers will gather today for a biennial symposium to discuss youth issues, such as drug use and cyber bullying.

The Conversations on Youth symposium will be attended by Second Minister for Home Affairs Desmond Lee.

Yellen to brief Congress on rate policy

Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen will testify before the United States Congress tonight as investors look for guidance on when the US central bank could start reducing its balance sheet.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Should Dr Yellen provide clarity on the central bank's schedule for tightening its monetary policy, market sentiment may shift in favour of the greenback, analysts say.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2017, with the headline 'What's Next'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice