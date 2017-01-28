What's Next: January 28, 2017

Valls faces Hamon in French run-off

French politicians Benoit Hamon and Manuel Valls face a run-off vote tomorrow in a presidential primary for the Socialist party. Mr Hamon won in the first round last week. The two men represent two wings of the party, with former premier Valls being a centrist with a pro-market policy and a security hardliner, and former minister Hamon labelled as a traditional Socialist who wants to see a monthly basic state income for all adults and legalise cannabis.

British PM to meet Turkish leaders

British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara today.

A spokesman for Mrs May said the visit reflects "the fact that Turkey is an indispensable partner and a close ally for the UK on many issues of global importance, including trade, security and defence".

Iswaran to attend SCCCI gathering

The Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) will usher in the Year of the Golden Rooster at its annual Lunar New Year Gathering in Hill Street today, with Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran as guest of honour. Several Cabinet members will also visit workers in key industries, as they traditionally do on the first day of the Chinese New Year, to thank them for keeping essential services running.