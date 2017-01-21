What's Next: January 21, 2017

French Socialists set to vote in primary

France's ruling Socialist Party holds the first round of voting in the presidential primary tomorrow, seeking unity and relevance as the country veers to the right after four years of leftist rule.

Leading the field of seven candidates chasing the Socialist nomination is former prime minister Manuel Valls.

Work starts on new AA S'pore building

The Automobile Association of Singapore (AA Singapore) will be holding a ground-breaking ceremony today for the redevelopment of its Kung Chong Road building.

The new seven-storey building will house AA Singapore and its subsidiaries, including Autoswift Recovery, on the same premises. The redevelopment works are expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2018.

Get into the swing of CNY

Today marks the beginning of the final weekend before Chinese New Year, and a whole slew of activities is in full swing to mark the festivities.

Among them, there will be a dress rehearsal of the Chingay Parade for students. Various MPs will also be out and about to present hongbao to needy residents.