What's Next: January 14, 2017

Abe in Australia for talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is in Australia today to have talks with his counterpart Malcolm Turnbull, as uncertainty hangs over the region with rising tensions in the South China Sea and the incoming Trump administration in the United States.

Before the talks, Australia said the Trans-Pacific Partnership is not dead despite the exit of the Obama administration.

Hollande hosting Mid-East peace talks

French President Francois Hollande will host Middle East peace talks on Sunday in Paris, where some 70 countries and organisations will be present.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the meeting as "futile". Mr Hollande also sought to play down prospects for the talks, saying that direct negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians could resolve the conflict.

Project to bond residents kicks off

The first project to be fully subsidised by a People's Association Friendship Grant, which helps fund community sports and fitness activities organised by residents, kicks off today. The project, called Football with Andy and Friends, aims to bond Bukit Batok East residents through football.

Other projects in the pipeline under the grant include fitness workouts at Mountbatten and basketball matches at Bishan East-Thomson.