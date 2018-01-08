What's Next: January 08, 2018

Macron embarks on China visit

French President Emmanuel Macron starts his visit to China today in his first official trip to the world's second-largest economy since his election last May. Mr Macron is expected to push for a more level playing field in trade relations during his three days there, as France tries to cut a €30 billion (S$48 billion) trade deficit with China.

Forum on school effectiveness

For the first time, the International Congress for School Effectiveness and Improvement is in Singapore. It is hosted by the National Institute of Education from today until Friday. More than 700 are set to attend and discuss rising issues and concerns that impact school effectiveness and improvement. Minister for Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng will attend the opening ceremony at Nanyang Technological University.

Euro zone confidence data

The euro zone will be releasing data on consumer and business confidence this evening. Consumer and business morale in the 19-nation bloc has been rising tentatively over the last few months as the region's economic recovery gains footing.

A continued run in confidence will give the European Central Bank the impetus it needs to pare down economic stimulus measures, in place since the 2008 financial crisis.