What's Next: January 07, 2017

Taiwan leader to visit Central America

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen departs today for a visit to Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador after the fresh diplomatic setback of losing ally Sao Tome to China. Ms Tsai will transit through Houston on the way to Central America and San Francisco on the way back, prompting speculation on whether she will meet members of US President-elect Donald Trump's team. She returns to Taiwan on Jan 15.

Chinese New Year celebrations kick off

Celebrations of the incoming Year of the Rooster will be officially under way, with the light-up of some 5,500 lanterns in Chinatown tonight.

President Tony Tan Keng Yam will officiate the launch, which kick-starts the 51-day-long festivities in the historic enclave.

Chinese New Year falls on Jan 28.

Data on China's forex reserves out today

China's central bank is set to release data on its foreign exchange reserves for December today. This comes amid reports that the bank may act to keep its stockpile from slipping too far below the key US$3 trillion (S$4.3 trillion) mark, to avoid hurting investor confidence and spurring further declines in the yuan. November was the fifth consecutive month of reserve declines for China to US$3.052 trillion, its lowest level since March 2011.