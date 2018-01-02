What's Next: January 02, 2018

'Triple talaq' Bill in India's Upper House

India's "triple talaq" Bill, which breezed through the Lower House last Thursday, will face the test in the Upper House today before it becomes law.

The Bill proposes jail time for Muslim men who try to end their marriages by simply saying "talaq", which means "you are divorced" in Arabic, thrice in succession, a practice criticised for violating women's rights.

Centre to boost racial integration

A centre that seeks to provide a common space for people of different races to bond and integrate opens today. Called the Vibrance @ Yishun Self-Help Groups Centre, it was set up by the Chinese Development Assistance Council, Eurasian Association, Singapore Indian Development Association and Yayasan Mendaki.

Advance GDP, home price estimates

The first working day of this year will see a slew of economic data.

At 8am, the Ministry of Trade and Industry will release the advance gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for the fourth quarter and the whole of last year.

Separately, the Housing Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority will publish fourth-quarter flash estimates on home prices for public and private housing, respectively.