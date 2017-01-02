What's Next: January 02, 2017

Hollande visiting French troops in Iraq

French President Francois Hollande will travel to Iraq today to pay tribute to national soldiers taking part in the international coalition against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). France was one of the first European nations to join the international coalition against ISIS, and Mr Hollande paid tribute to French security personnel's efforts to keep the country safe in his New Year's greeting message.

Thye Hua Kwan exhibition in Bishan

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society is holding an exhibition and fund-raising event today at Bishan's Junction 8.

The voluntary welfare organisation's exhibition, called Colour Their World, will showcase the social, welfare, community and charitable services under the organisation and its subsidiaries.

Special court sitting today

A special sitting of the Criminal Mentions Court will be held today, which is a public holiday because of yesterday's New Year holiday. The sitting will help investigation agencies, such as the police, comply with the Constitution, which states that all arrested people must be produced before a magistrate within 48 hours. Where appropriate, the arrested people can be released on bail. A district judge will preside over the sitting.