What's Next: January 01, 2018

Kim Jong Un's plans for the new year

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to deliver his annual New Year's speech today, which will be keenly watched for the regime's plans for the year - especially those related to its nuclear ambitions. In the past year, Mr Kim had made good on his 2017 New Year's Day pledge to accelerate the development of nuclear weapons. North Korea's ballistic missile tests last year had focused on intermediate-and long-range rockets.

New emissions label for showroom cars

From today, cars in showrooms have to display a new vehicular emissions label to help buyers make informed decisions.

The label will show the emissions bands of five pollutants, the resultant rebate or surcharge and the fuel economy of the car.

It is issued jointly by the Land Transport Authority and National Environment Agency, and will replace the fuel economy label.

553 vehicle models axed in China

China will from today suspend the production of 553 passenger vehicle models that have not met the government's fuel consumption standards. The models include those from major domestic manufacturers and joint ventures. With the war on pollution in full swing, China has been pushing for green transportation by toughening emission limits and encouraging the use of new energy vehicles.