What's Next: Jan 23, 2017

Selection process for next WHO leader

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) executive today starts grilling the six candidates seeking to be its next leader, who will succeed Dr Margaret Chan, who is stepping down after 10 years at the helm. The list of candidates will be whittled down to three and announced on Wednesday, before the World Health Assembly - WHO's decision-making body - makes the final decision at its annual meeting in May.

Imagining Singapore in the year 2065

The Institute of Policy Studies is holding its Singapore Perspectives conference today. The event, with the theme "What If?", looks at alternative scenarios for Singapore in the year 2065. There will be four panel sessions, including one on this topic: What if Singapore becomes a two- or multi-party system?

Eventful week for investors

Stock market investors will have plenty to mull over this week. Apart from early moves by US President Donald Trump, who has already set a trade protectionist tone, inflation and industrial production data will be out in Singapore along with economic growth data in the United States and Britain. A slew of corporate financial results here will include those for Keppel Corp and telco M1.