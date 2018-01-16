What's Next: Jan 16, 2018

Foreign ministers meet on N. Korea

Canada and the United States will host a meeting today in Vancouver of foreign ministers from some 20 countries that supported the UN-backed effort to repel North Korean forces after the 1950 invasion of South Korea. But China, seen as a key player in any long-term solution, will be absent from the meeting on how to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions through diplomatic and financial pressure.

New book showcases leaders' views

The Singapore Management University will hold an official launch today for a book on leadership and issues relevant to the region.

The title, The Art Of Leadership: Perspectives From Distinguished Thought Leaders, is a collection of analyses and viewpoints from leaders who have spoken at SMU over the past 15 years.

KPMG releases pre-Budget poll results

Professional services provider KPMG will be unveiling the results of a pre-Budget 2018 poll today.

The report will indicate that in the years to come, companies' growth will hinge upon their ability to digitalise, adopt new and relevant technology, and successfully transform their business models.