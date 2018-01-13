What's Next: Jan 13, 2018

Palestinian leaders to meet tomorrow

Senior Palestinian leaders will meet in its administrative capital Ramallah for two days starting tomorrow to debate responses to US President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Among the options to be considered is the potential suspension of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation's recognition of Israel, delegates said.

Rare insights by Queen Elizabeth

In a very rare, personal account for a BBC documentary to be aired tomorrow, Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks candidly about her coronation 65 years ago and some of the Crown Jewels which play a symbolic role in the ceremony. She revealed how uncomfortable riding in her golden carriage to the ceremony was, and how wearing the Imperial State Crown risked "breaking your neck".

Carnival to celebrate community spirit

A day-long carnival to celebrate community spirit and encourage Singaporeans to care for one another will be held at Our Tampines Hub today. The inaugural SG Cares Carnival will bring together corporate and community partners and social enterprises, among others, to raise awareness of the caring initiatives and causes available to all in Singapore. The event will be held from noon to 8pm, and will be graced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.