What's Next: February 14, 2017

Exercise Cobra Gold begins

Exercise Cobra Gold, the largest multilateral military exercise in Asia, starts today and runs until Feb 24. Up to 29 nations will be either directly participating or observing Cobra Gold 2017, with approximately 3,600 US personnel directly taking part in events throughout Thailand. The US and Thailand will co-host the exercise, which aims to strengthen regional cooperation and collaboration, and enhance maritime security, among other things.

Cathedral's consecration tonight

The Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in Queen Street, the oldest Roman Catholic church in Singapore, will have its official consecration today at 7pm with a mass to be presided over by Archbishop William Goh. The event will be attended by Cabinet ministers and other dignitaries.

Fed chief's testimony before Congress

US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen will give her annual testimony before the Washington lawmakers today, her first one in the new Donald Trump administration. On monetary policy, Dr Yellen is expected to lay out the Fed's options of a possible rate hike next month and three more hikes this year. She may adopt a wait-and-watch approach on fiscal policy, in the light of promised tax cuts, higher defence spending and regulatory reform.