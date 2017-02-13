What's Next: February 13, 2017

Who will be big winner at Grammys?

The Grammy Awards, the biggest event in the music industry, opens at 9am Singapore time today, with Beyonce and Adele vying for the top prizes.

More than 13,000 music professionals in the Recording Academy voted to determine the winners, to be announced in a televised gala in Los Angeles.

HomeTeamNS club in Tampines opens

A new HomeTeamNS Clubhouse at Tampines Hub will be officially opened today, coinciding with year-long activities marking the 50th anniversary of national service. It is the newest addition to four others in Balestier, Chinatown, Bukit Batok and Sembawang.

Japan releasing Q4 growth figures

Japan will release data on its fourth-quarter economic growth today, with economists expecting upbeat numbers.

A poll by Reuters found that analysts believe the world's third-largest economy will likely register an expansion for the fourth straight quarter between October and December, owing to stronger exports and a rise in capital spending.