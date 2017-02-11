What's Next: February 11, 2017

BJP hoping for big win in Uttar Pradesh

India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, votes today in the first stage of a multiple-phase assembly election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping for a big win to boost its numbers in the Upper House of Parliament.

Voting will take place in 73 out of 404 constituencies in Western Uttar Pradesh, with about 26 million people eligible to vote.

Hardliners to gather in Jakarta

Thousands of Islamic hardliners are expected to congregate at a major Jakarta mosque today for a mass prayer, days ahead of gubernatorial elections in the Indonesian capital. The police have urged participants to ensure that the gathering is peaceful, fearing a repeat of huge demonstrations last year against Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is on trial for allegedly insulting Islam.

Milk powder scheme to help needy kids

NTUC FairPrice Foundation and five Community Development Councils (CDCs) are launching today a new scheme to help low-income families with young children who need milk powder.

The foundation will contribute $1 million, while the five CDCs will provide $500,000. The scheme will benefit 7,500 children from low-income families.