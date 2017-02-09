What's Next: February 09, 2017

First hearing on last year's HK riot

The first hearing in connection with last February's riot in Mongkok, Hong Kong, that left dozens of protesters and nearly a hundred police officers injured will take place today.

China has blamed "radical separatists" for the violence that erupted during the Chinese New Year festive period, sparked by official attempts to remove illegal hawkers from the congested shopping and residential district.

All set for Thaipusam today

Singapore marks Thaipusam today, which Hindus celebrate in honour of Lord Murugan, who represents virtue, youth and power.

Devotees taking part in a procession will be carrying milk pots as offerings, and kavadis - decorated steel and wood structures . They will also pierce their torsos with steel rods, among other things.

This year, religious music will be broadcast at 23 points, up from nine, along the 4km route.

Buyout targets release results

The financial performance of two takeover targets will be released today. Warehouse operator Global Properties Logistics, which is reporting its third-quarter results, is said to have attracted buyers such as Blackstone Group and Hopu Investment Management. Reit manager ARA Asset Management, which will unveil its full-year results, is undergoing a buyout offer by a consortium led by group founder and chief executive John Lim.