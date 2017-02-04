What's Next: February 04, 2017

Punjab and Goa head to the polls

Punjab and Goa go to the polls today, the first of several Indian states to do so in elections seen as a key barometer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity following his controversial decision on demonetisation. The other states that are also going to the polls are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

River Hongbao finale tonight

The 10-day River Hongbao event at The Float @ Marina Bay will be wrapping up tonight.

Themed Harmony Night, visitors can expect performances by different ethnic groups, as well as the last of the evening fireworks display for the free event.

River Hongbao has been part of Singapore's Chinese New Year festivities since 1987.

Marine trash cleanup

Volunteers with the International Coastal Cleanup Singapore team will be rolling up their sleeves this morning to clear out rubbish that has found its way to the beach and mangrove in Lim Chu Kang.

This is one of several times in a year that the team will help to clear marine trash in the area.